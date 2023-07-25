In Lakhisarai, Haiwa crushed four bike riders, three died

Suryagadha. A major road accident happened once again on Tuesday evening near Mustafapur Thakurbari Dhala on Kajra Suryagadha main road. Where there is information about the death of three youth riding a bike due to the hit of the highway, while the condition of one is said to be critical. The incident took place on Tuesday evening around 5:00 pm. Among the deceased, 16-year-old son of Amod Ram of Nirpur village, bike driver Devraj Kumar, 15-year-old son of Anand Thakur, Gaurav Kumar of the same village and Sandeep Kumar, 17-year-old son of various mandals of Jakarpura village, are being told. The condition of another youth, Piyush Kumar, 12-year-old son of Pramod Ram of Neerpur village, is said to be critical. He is being treated at Sadar Hospital Lakhisarai. Of these, Devraj Kumar died on the spot, while Gaurav and Sandeep are reported to have died during treatment. Although the death of both the youths has not been officially confirmed.

Angry people blocked the road

Here, angry villagers have blocked NH 80 from 6:00 pm with Devraj’s dead body near Neerpur village after the incident. While NH 80 has also been blocked by the villagers near Suryagadha Shiv Durga Mahavir Temple. The jam could not be removed till 7:30 pm till the news was sent. SDM and ASP Roshan Kumar were trying to remove the jam by camping at the jam site, convincing people and assuring them of government assistance.

1500 crores to connect tolls with population up to 100, Nitish Kumar’s cabinet approved 35 agendas

how did the accident happen

According to the information, four youths riding a bike were going from Suryagadha towards Mustafapur village. A little before reaching Mustafapur village, near Mustafapur Thakurbari Dhala, a highway bike coming from Kajra collided with a tremendous collision. In which bike driver Devraj Kumar died on the spot. Injured Piyush Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Sandeep Kumar were brought to Suryagadha CHC for treatment. Where after first aid all the three people were referred to Sadar Hospital Lakhisarai. Due to lack of ambulance, Sandeep could not be sent to Sadar Hospital Lakhisarai on time and Sandeep died in Suryagadha CHC itself. Gaurav died during treatment at Sadar Hospital Lakhisarai.

Police arrested Hiva

Manikpur OP president Brajesh Kumar said that the police have arrested the driver after taking the vehicle into custody. According to rural sources, the highway rolled into the pit after the accident. Some people were telling that the driver of the highway was in an inebriated state.

SDM and ASP are doing camp

In Nirpur village, SDM and ASP Roshan Roshan Kumar were seen camping at the jam site, while Suryagadha Police Station President Rajeev Kumar, near Shiv Durga Mahavir Mandir Suryagadha, was trying to remove the jam by persuading people.

Who will extinguish the fire that is set in Sawan… Temperature of 34 degree is making one feel 44 degree in Bihar

Had an ambulance been available on time, lives could have been saved.

Three bike-riding youths who were seriously injured in a road accident near Mustafapur village were brought to Suryagadha CHC for treatment on Tuesday evening. Due to non-availability of better medical facilities, two of these youths lost their lives. According to people, Sandeep Kumar, son of Vipin Mandal, a resident of Jakadpura of Suryagadha Municipal Council area, died in Suryagadha CHC despite being referred due to non-availability of an ambulance. An ambulance was not available to Sandeep for a long time. Another injured also had to wait for a long time on a stretcher outside Suryagadha CHC for an ambulance. After waiting for about 15 minutes, an ambulance was brought and then the patient was sent to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital. Villagers told that while taking an injured to the Sadar Hospital, the oil of an ambulance ran out on the way. Resentment was seen among the villagers regarding the arrangement of Suryagadha CHC CSC.