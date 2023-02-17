The Latvian Seimas approved amendments to the law on the support of the population of Ukraine, on its basis, cars seized from drunk drivers will be transferred to the ownership of the Ukrainian government. This was reported on February 16 by the portal Delphi

Raimonds Bergmanis, chairman of the Commission for Defense, Internal Affairs and Prevention of Corruption, said that the authorities can sell cars by selling them, handing them over for processing or dismantling them for spare parts.

“However, in the current conditions, they would be useful support for the people of Ukraine,” the Latvian politician emphasized.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia will make a decision about each car. They will be transferred through an organization that cooperates with the government of Ukraine and received requests for help from it.

In November 2022, Latvia passed a law that criminalizes driving if the concentration of alcohol in the exhaled air or blood test exceeds 1.5 ppm.

If the owner drove the car while intoxicated or refused to be tested for the presence of prohibited substances in the body, then they are confiscated and stored in the parking lots of the State Supply Agency. After the car is put up for auction by the State Revenue Service.

In January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Edgars Rinkevics, stated in his report that it was in the interests of Latvia to achieve the defeat of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, countering Russia in Ukraine and supporting Kyiv have become the most important tasks of Latvia’s foreign policy in 2022, and countering the Russian Federation will become a goal in the future.

After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, then noted that this report is “a story about inhuman stupidity” and an indicator of the inability of Latvian politicians to calculate the situation at least a few moves ahead.

In turn, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, commenting on the statement of the Latvian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that Latvia, which does not have the opportunity to pursue an adequate foreign policy, has made hatred of Russia a priority.