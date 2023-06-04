In Lucknow, employees shouted for the demand of restoration of old pension, now they will lay siege to the Parliament House

Lucknow. The Center and the state workers have shouted for the demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme. Old Pension Scheme Restoration Forum is running Rath Yatra in 35 districts of the state. Now Rath Yatra is going to be taken out in the remaining district headquarters of the state. On the other hand, on June 21, after the Hunkar rally in the capital Lucknow, the Parliament is preparing to be surrounded. Governments of many states have restored the old pension after brainstorming keeping in mind the interests of the employees. All political parties should consider this serious and identity-related issue of employees and teachers.

Restoration of old pension is a big issue in Lok Sabha elections

Restoration of old pension has come to the fore as an important issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This thing was said by the leader of the Manch, Com. National General Secretary Railway Comrade Shivgopal Mishra, Leader of Old Pension System Restoration Joint Forum, while discussing the symbolic movement outline being run for pension restoration, said that the platform is excited by the unity of the employees and teachers group in the torch procession on 21st May.

Announcement of employees, memorandum sent to the Prime Minister regarding the restoration of pension

After the torchlight procession, a memorandum was sent to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. During the strike of the year 2018, in a government release issued at the Chief Secretary level, it was said that the workers are being given a benefit of more than 9.2 percent on the pension amount. After that, after the movement before the February 2022 assembly elections, in the press release issued at the level of the Chief Secretary, more than 9.2 percent pension benefits were claimed. But contrary to these claims, the forum has hundreds of proofs in which some are getting Rs.1000 and some are getting Rs.2000 as pension.

Our officer will get pension in any case

In such a situation, the words and actions of the government are visible in front. Despite the lapse of 17 years since the implementation of the new pension scheme, its shortcomings were not rectified. Due to strong will power in five states, the old pension scheme was implemented very thoughtfully. Now, after the Parliament found many flaws in the new pension scheme, the Finance Minister has announced to form a committee, but we do not care about the committee, we will get our pension in this year of struggle, at any cost. The movement is on the basic mantra of