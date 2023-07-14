In Lucknow, for not depositing the bill for five months, Lesa will remove the meter, the connection will be given again on application again.

Lucknow. Bad news for electricity consumers. Lesa teams will disconnect electricity connections of consumers who do not deposit bills for five months and disconnect their meters. These meters will be tested in the lab. The bill will be generated on the basis of the readings received from the lab. On submission of this bill, the connection will be closed permanently. After this, the consumer will be able to get a new connection on applying again. According to the information, the engineers of LESA have been provided with the list of consumers who have not deposited the bills for a long time. In this, consumers are divided into three categories.

Lesa’s teams will now start the process of removing the meter

In the first category are consumers with zero readings. There are about 47,000 such consumers in the Lesa sis Gomti area. In the second category, 48000 consumers with 1 to 50 units are in the sys area. In the third category, 54000 consumers with 51 to 100 units are in this area. According to the engineers, a list of consumers with low electricity expenditure and non-payment of bills regularly is being prepared at the Madhyanchal headquarters. Soon a list of such consumers will be made in Trans Gomti also. Sanjay Jain, Chief Engineer of LESA Sis Gomti, said that after preparing a list to launch a campaign against suspected consumers with low readings, LESA teams will soon start the process of getting them removed.