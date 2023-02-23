In Luzhniki, where Vladimir Putin performed, everyone was played according to the notes – News

February 23, 2023, 12:10 – BLiTZ – News

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin spoke at a rally-concert in Luzhniki. Correspondent Andrey Kolesnikov in his material for “Kommersant” decided to analyze the solemn speech of the Russian president.

According to the source, people were taken to the event by bus. It is noted that the organization of the rally-concert was at the highest level.

The leader of the “Fair Russia – Patriots – For the Truth” Sergei Mironov shared his opinion on the presidential elections. He noted that he would suggest that party members not nominate a candidate, but instead support the current president, Vladimir Putin.

“Nothing to play the fool! We have a leader who fights for the future not only of our Motherland, but fights for the entire future of mankind!” Mironov said.

The correspondent noted that Sergei Mironov with great enthusiasm sang along with the actor Dmitry Dyuzhev, who performed Viktor Tsoi’s song “Blood Type” on stage.

Vladimir Putin in his speech noted the courage of Russian fighters heroically fighting in the NVO zone. He stated that the whole country expresses its support to the participants of the special operation.

