In Mainpuri, a young man entered the married woman’s house in the middle of the night, was raping her by showing a pistol, till then the husband reached…

Lucknow. Heart-wrenching news is coming out from Mainpuri in UP. On Monday midnight, a domineering youth entered the house of a married woman and raped her. The young man was executing the incident by showing a pistol to the woman. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband reached. The young man also beat up the woman’s husband. Before leaving, the accused youth also threatened to kill him by waving his pistol. After the incident, the victim reached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The incident is of a village under Kishni police station area. The married woman told that her mother-in-law and father-in-law are ill. He is admitted in a hospital in the town itself. On Sunday night at around 10.30, her husband went to the hospital with food. At the same time, a domineering youth of the village entered the house and carried out the incident.

According to the woman, the accused started molesting her. At this she screamed. Fearing that people would come on shouting, the accused escaped by jumping from the stairs of the house. Till then her husband also reached home from the hospital after giving food. After this the woman told the whole thing to her husband. The woman reached the police station with her husband around 12 o’clock in the night and lodged a complaint. After complaining, the woman returned. After this, her husband slept outside under a shed at home. She went to sleep inside the house.

misdeed by showing pistol

The accused again came down the stairs at around 3.30 pm. This time he had reached with a pistol. Raped by showing pistol. Husband came inside on the sound of commotion inside the house. This accused assaulted her husband while abusing her. Threatened to kill him if he told anyone, he ran away. On Monday, the woman again reached the police station with her husband. He gave a complaint against the accused. On the basis of Tahrir, a case has been registered against the accused. The police have started the investigation of the case by conducting a medical examination of the victim.

