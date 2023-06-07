In Meerut, miscreants are high, firing on a woman returning with milk in broad daylight, death on the spot

Meerut: In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was gunned down by miscreants in broad daylight. In fact, on Wednesday morning, the woman was returning home with milk. As soon as the woman reached near the gate of her house. During this, the miscreants started firing at the woman. Due to which the woman died on the spot. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area after the incident.

The case is of Meerut TP Nagar police station area

Actually this morning a woman was murdered in TP Nagar police station area. A woman living in New Mevla Colony here was returning home with milk in the morning, when suddenly the miscreants opened fire on the woman. where the woman died. The attackers fled from the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. The dead body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The police has started investigating the entire matter.

Dispute was going on with in-laws

Sources told that the deceased woman has been divorced from her husband. Also, the woman was having a dispute with her in-laws for a long time. A dispute was going on with the woman and her in-laws regarding the house. Police told that Anjali Garg, who lives in New Mevla locality, was shot dead at around 6 am today. With preliminary inquiry and inspection of the spot, it was revealed from the local people that the woman was having a dispute with her husband. She was living separately from her husband for a long time. A dispute was going on regarding the house in which the woman was living now. The matter is pending in the court. Even before this both the parties had filed a case against each other. At present the matter is being investigated.

Byte given by Superintendent of Police, Nagar in connection with the incident of murder of a woman under Police Station Tipinagar.

