In Minusinsk, a man threatened to throw a one-year-old child out the window

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a criminal case has been initiated against a 25-year-old resident of Minusinsk, who is suspected of attempted murder of a minor child. This was reported on February 18 in the Investigation Department for the Minusinsk District of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

According to investigators, on Saturday, a man who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication in an apartment on Narodnaya Street began a quarrel with his 23-year-old cohabitant. During the skirmish, he demanded reconciliation from her and put forward an ultimatum in the form of a threat to kill his one-year-old daughter.

“Without waiting for consent, the attacker picked up his daughter, went to the window of the room, opened it and put the child out of the apartment into the window opening. The criminal actions of the suspect were stopped by a neighbor who arrived at the noise in the apartment, ”the report notes. message departments.

Also in the home at that moment was the couple’s 3-year-old son. The man was detained on the spot, the investigators will petition for a preventive measure in the form of detention. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 30 p. “c” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder of a minor).

On December 28, 2022, it was reported that the Yaroslavl Regional Court sentenced Vitaly Molchanov, a resident of Rybinsk, to life imprisonment, finding him guilty of murder and sexual assault against two minors. By a court decision, Molchanov will be obliged to pay 10 million rubles as compensation in favor of the father of the murdered girls and another 2 million in favor of their mother.

The bodies of two sisters (born in 2006 and 2011) with numerous stab wounds were found by their mother in an apartment in a panel house on Inzhenernaya Street in Rybinsk on September 15, 2020. Experts from the ICR found that the children had been sexually abused before they died.