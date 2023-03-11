In Moldova, fear of riots at the opposition rally on March 12

March 11 - BLiTZ. Moldovan police fear that riots may occur at the upcoming opposition rally, which will be held on March 12. It is noted that the police have data indicating planned acts of destabilization. Recall that the action will be held in the center of Chisinau. In this regard, law enforcement officers urge the organizers to do everything so that the rally takes place without violating the law. Pope Francis: Russian President Putin is a "cultural person" and speaks three languages ​​March 11, 2023 at 20:08

“The police will not tolerate any form of provocation or aggression, including against their employees,” the press service of the General Police Commissariat of Moldova said.

The rally will be held by the Shor party in collaboration with other extra-parliamentary parties.