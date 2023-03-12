In Moldova, police detained 54 protesters due to “suspicious behavior”

March 12 - BLiTZ. In Moldova, police officers detained more than five dozen opposition protesters in Chisinau. This is reported <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/moldaviya-1857340078.html">RIA News</a>.

Recall that on Sunday, March 12, a mass anti-government rally is held in the republic as part of the “Movement for the People” action. The protesters are chanting slogans against rising prices for heating and electricity, and also demand that the country’s leadership resign.

It is noted that since the beginning of the action, the police have detained more than 50 participants due to “suspicious behavior.” It is also known that there are minors among the detainees.

“54 protesters, including 21 minors, with suspicious behavior and prohibited items were taken to the inspection for identification and paperwork,” the news agency reports, citing the telegram channel of the Chisinau police.

