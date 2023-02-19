In Moscow, a man who cut up a passenger of the subway was detained

In Moscow, a man was detained after stabbing his opponent with a knife after a conflict between them. About this February 19 informs press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

It is noted that the incident at the exit from the lobby of the Kyiv metro station of the Filevskaya line in the capital’s metro happened the day before. A conflict arose between the two men, as a result of which one of them stabbed the other several times with a knife in the neck and stomach and fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to police. The victim was hospitalized.

Arriving at the scene, the police squad interviewed witnesses and checked the CCTV cameras. In addition, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”.

“A few hours later, officers of the police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Khamovniki district of the Department of Internal Affairs for the Central Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, the suspect was detained in hot pursuit and taken to the police department for trial. It turned out to be a 64-year-old native of the Komi Republic. A knife was found in his backpack and confiscated,” the department said.

It was established that the detainee had previously been prosecuted for committing a particularly serious crime. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The fact that a man was stabbed in the lobby of the Kyiv metro station in Moscow was reported by a source for Izvestia earlier, on February 19. It was reported that the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.