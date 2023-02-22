In Moscow, a pensioner threw 900 thousand rubles out of the window to a fraudster

In Moscow, a pensioner, at the direction of a fraudster, threw 900,000 rubles out of a window in packages. The police have already detained the attacker, they reported on Wednesday, February 22, in press service Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

It turned out to be a 41-year-old previously convicted visitor. He was detained on Nemansky passage. The man managed to spend part of the stolen money at his own discretion, and transferred part to the accounts of third parties.

It is preliminary established that an unknown person called an 83-year-old pensioner, introducing himself as a district police officer. The man asked if the woman had received threatening calls before. After receiving a negative answer, he hung up. However, soon the woman called again.

“An unknown male voice on the telephone in a rude form began to threaten the pensioner with physical harm and taking possession of her living space, in order to avoid these consequences, he demanded to transfer money to him,” the press service said.

Later, the woman was allegedly contacted by a district police officer, who asked her to assist in the capture of the attacker in the transfer of money. Following the instructions of the callers, the pensioner went to an ATM and withdrew about 900 thousand rubles. Returning home, she wrapped some of the savings in a bag and threw it through the window into the street.

At the request of an unknown person, the woman did the procedure a second time. However, the threats did not stop. Later, after talking with her daughter, the woman realized that she had become a victim of scammers and contacted the police.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against the suspect.

Earlier, in August last year, it was reported that in Moscow, three pensioners threw a million rubles from a balcony at the request of scammers who acted according to the same scheme. The attacker called the phones of elderly residents of the capital and introduced himself as a district police officer, then he asked for help in catching the fraudster. The false policeman urged them to fulfill all the requirements of the supposedly scammers so that they would definitely be caught red-handed. The caller has been detained.