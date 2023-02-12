In Moscow, detained an employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service Panchenko, suspected of seducing children

February 13, 2023, 02:26 – BLiTZ – News In Moscow, the head of the department of the capital FKU GUODOP FSIN of Russia was detained. He is suspected of inciting minors to engage in sexual activities on social networks. Such information is shared by the Shot Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, at the beginning of this month, a resident of Orekhovo-Zuyevo noticed that her 12-year-old daughter was in correspondence with an unknown person who was inciting her to commit sexual acts. The woman found that they began to communicate last fall. She turned to representatives of law enforcement agencies and showed them the correspondence.

Police officers found out that Sergei Panchenko, who is the head of one of the departments of the FKU GUODOP FSIN of Russia in Moscow, wrote to the girl. The suspect was detained. A criminal case was opened against him under the article “Indecent acts against a person under the age of 14.” Panchenko faces up to eight years in prison.

It is emphasized that the man is suspected of seducing two more minors. It turned out that in the summer of 2021 he was in correspondence with an 11-year-old girl, and in 2022 he communicated with a 12-year-old boy for five months.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a 44-year-old local resident will appear in court – he is accused of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

