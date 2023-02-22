In Moscow, the 5-year-old daughter of the ex-US military announced a beating in the family

In Moscow, investigators are investigating the beating of a five-year-old girl who, according to her, was beaten by her mother and older brother. The father of the child is a former American soldier from California, who lives in Russia, reported on February 22 IA REGNUM.

According to an agency source in medical circles, in December 2022, the child was taken to the hospital from an apartment in the center of Moscow with a diagnosis of an abscess in the left gluteal region. The child admitted to the doctors that her mother and older brother had inflicted abrasions and bruises on her.

This information was passed on to the police, who came to the apartment and interviewed the girl’s relatives. After that, it was decided to start checking under the article “inciting to suicide or attempted suicide by means of threats”.

It is noted that the father of the child is a former American soldier from California, who served in the US Army for 20 years. A few years ago he moved to Russia and married a Russian girl.

