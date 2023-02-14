In Moscow, the height of snowdrifts reached a maximum since the beginning of winter

The height of snow cover in Moscow after night precipitation reached 35 cm, this is the maximum value since the beginning of winter. The weather center “Phobos” reports this on Tuesday, February 14.

Forecasters noted that on the territory of the capital region, snowfalls last night brought from 1 to 5 mm of precipitation.

“In Moscow, 3-4 mm of celestial moisture got into the precipitation gauges of meteorologists. This led to an increase in snow cover by 3-5 cm, and at the main weather station of the capital, VDNKh, the snow depth for the first time since the beginning of winter reached 35 cm. December,” says message.

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that about 20% of the monthly rainfall fell in the capital over the past 12 hours, writes “Moscow 24“.

So far, this figure is still below the climatic norm, which for February 14 is 38 cm.

In the Moscow region, the highest figure since the beginning of the season was also recorded – in Cherusty, snowdrifts grew to 51 cm, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

On the eve of the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that a cold snap is expected in Moscow at the end of the working week. At the same time, there will be no precipitation in the capital region, and the minimum temperature in the region may be -15 degrees.

In turn, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted warm and snowy weather in the capital region on Valentine’s Day. In this regard, the forecaster promised an increase in the height of snowdrifts by 4 cm.

