In Moscow, the maximum height of snow cover since the beginning of winter has been updated

In Moscow on Sunday, February 19, the height of the snow cover updated the maximum values ​​​​since the beginning of winter and amounted to 36 cm. This was announced by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus.

As the weatherman noted, this was due to a cyclone that reached the north-west of Russia. Over the past night, he brought to the capital, according to the VDNKh weather station, 2 mm of precipitation, which caused an increase in snow cover by 1 cm.

“Now the height of the snow cover in Moscow is 36 cm and this is the maximum value since the beginning of this winter,” Leus said in his Telegram channel.

He also added that at other weather stations in the capital, the snow cover ranged from 21 cm in Balchug to 38 cm in Tushino.

Earlier in the day, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that cloudy weather with snow and sleet expected the Moscow region on Sunday. There will be snow drifts and up to 7 degrees below zero.

On February 18, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that a long snowfall is expected in Moscow over the weekend, the height of snowdrifts will reach 40 cm.

The forecaster also warned Muscovites about a cold snap from February 21. The air temperature is expected to drop to -14…-16 degrees at night and -9…-10 degrees during the day.