In Motihari, a collection agent was shot dead in broad daylight, protesting against the robbery

Motihari. On Monday, bike-borne robbers shot dead a collection agent in the Chakia area of ​​the district when he protested while snatching a bag full of money. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the local people reached the spot. During this, the robbers left the bag and fled towards Muzaffarpur. The matter pertains to the National Highway of Chakia police station area. The deceased collection agent has been identified as Nilesh Pandey, son of Prabhat Pandey of Tarniya village under Chakia police station area. Nilesh Pandey used to work as a collection agent at Reliance Petrol Pump.

Police engaged in investigation

In relation to the incident, the Chakia Police Station said that a young man from Reliance Petrol Pump Mehshi was going to Chakia by bike to deposit money. During this, two bike-borne robbers have carried out the incident. While snatching a bag full of money from the collection agent, he had a scuffle with the robbers. During this the robbers shot him. Due to the noise and dabish of the local people, the robbers fled leaving the bag full of money on the spot. The police has started investigating the matter. The CCTV installed nearby will be scanned. The robbers will be identified and arrested soon.

public anger

At the same time, the local people have expressed anger on the administration regarding the incident. People say that there is no fear of the police left among the criminals. Every man is unsafe on the road today. In broad daylight, miscreants are carrying out incidents like robbery, dacoity, murder. If criminals are not reined in, people will not remain silent. Will hit the road. By the way, the local police claim that soon the accused robbers will be arrested.