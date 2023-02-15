In New Moscow, a father crushed his daughter’s boyfriend to death, sitting on him astride – News

February 15, 2023, 15:34 – BLiTZ – News In New Moscow, a 47-year-old man is accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend, who allegedly crushed him with his body. The incident occurred during a family quarrel, Moskovsky Komsomolets reports.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Alina and 28-year-old Yuri (all names have been changed) lived in a rented apartment in the Desenovskoye settlement in New Moscow. As the neighbors said, young people often quarreled and fought, and both provoked conflicts.

A few days ago, the couple once again decided to leave. At the same time, Yuri left the house and bought three bottles of beer at a nearby store. When the man returned, Alina did not want to let him go home, so he decided to wait for his passion at the entrance. As a result, the girl nevertheless went out to her chosen one, later their mutual friend joined them. The company began to drink the alcohol bought by Yuri.

A few hours later, Alina wanted to go home, but Yuri began to hold her back, grabbing her by the throat. As a result, the woman was still able to escape and run into the apartment. There, apparently, the girl complained about the annoying suitor to her 47-year-old father, and he went out to the entrance to Yuri. A fight broke out between the men. Alina’s father was able to calm his daughter’s lover by laying him on the floor. While the relatives were waiting for the law enforcement officers, the father held Yuri, sitting on his back. However, when they arrived at the scene, the police found that the man was already dead. An examination showed that he died of acute heart failure.

“The parents of the deceased believe that their son was killed. According to them, Yuri was a professional hockey player in the past and he was in good health, ”the source writes.

"The parents of the deceased believe that their son was killed. According to them, Yuri was a professional hockey player in the past and he was in good health," the source writes.

