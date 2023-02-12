In Novosibirsk, four houses were temporarily disconnected from gas for examination

Four apartment buildings in Novosibirsk have been temporarily cut off from their gas supply for inspection following a gas explosion in a five-story residential building that killed 13 people. This was stated on February 12 in the message of the municipal information system. “My Novosibirsk”.

Four houses in the Zaeltsovsky district of Novosibirsk are disconnected from gas supply until 17:00 (13:00 Moscow time) on February 13.

“The reason for the shutdown: a survey of houses after the explosion on Lineynaya Street, 39,” the city authorities specified.

Earlier, on February 10, criminologists of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation went to the site of a gas explosion in a house in Novosibirsk on behalf of the head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin. They assist in the investigation of the circumstances of the emergency.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. The entrance to the house collapsed, 30 apartments were destroyed. The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of ​​300 square meters. m.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia on February 10 completed the analysis of the rubble of a residential building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

As a result, 13 people died, another 14 people, including one child, were rescued from the rubble by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation with injuries of varying severity. All victims were taken to medical facilities.

On February 9, two residents of the Omsk region were detained – 45-year-old Irina Urbakh and 25-year-old Yevgeny Kavun. The investigation found that a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

The defendants were arrested for two months in prison under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). Kavun did not admit his guilt and suggested that the cause of the explosion was the negligence of one of the residents when handling gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that what happened is a great tragedy, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, and wished recovery to the victims.

The families of the victims will be paid compensation of 1 million rubles, the victims – 200-400 thousand rubles (depending on the severity of the injuries).

