In Novosibirsk, the gas company did not fight against pseudo-gas workers

The Novosibirskoblgaz company, which is responsible for gas supply in the Novosibirsk region, did not fight against false gas companies. On February 12, Izvestia visited the company’s office and talked with Dmitry Kukharenko, head of the emergency operation service.

“We are fighting. These are guest performers who are very difficult to figure out and catch. They are by and large no different from our employees. They hide behind a brand name and enter into trust,” he said.

However, according to our information, the company has never applied to the police regarding false employees of the gas services. Complaints came only from residents of the houses that the company was supposed to serve.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. The entrance to the house collapsed, 30 apartments were destroyed. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m. As a result, 13 people died, another 14 people, including one child, were rescued from the rubble by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation with injuries of varying severity.

On February 9, two residents of the Omsk region were detained – 45-year-old Irina Urbakh and 25-year-old Yevgeny Kavun. The investigation found that a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

The court arrested both detainees for two months in prison under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). Kavun did not admit his guilt and suggested that the cause of the explosion was the negligence of one of the residents when handling gas.

About who will be responsible for the deaths of people from a gas explosion in Novosibirsk, see the “Final program with Petr Marchenko” on REN TV on Sunday, February 12, at 23:00.

