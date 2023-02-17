February 17, 2023, 13:57 – BLiTZ – News

A client of a cafe in Odessa was denied service after she demanded that they communicate with her exclusively in Ukrainian, according to the Ukrainian TV channel TSN.

On the published video, the owner of the establishment refused to communicate with the client in Ukrainian, explaining that he did not know him well.

The visitor insisted on her own, demanding to replace the menu in Ukrainian. As a result, the institution closed, and the dissatisfied client was forced to leave the cafe. After that, she wrote a statement to the police and stated that she would inform the language ombudsman about this incident.

In Ukraine, from January 16, 2021, an article of the law came into force, which provides for the transition of the entire service sector to the Ukrainian language, the violation of which means administrative fines for establishments. These changes came into effect in July 2022.

It is worth noting that Russia is conducting a special operation in Ukraine in order to denazify a neighboring state.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.