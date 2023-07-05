In Odisha, a woman sold her 8-month-old daughter for Rs 800, police registered a case of human trafficking

Unhappy over the birth of a second daughter, a poor woman in Odisha allegedly sold her eight-month-old baby girl to a couple for Rs 800. The police gave this information on Wednesday. female identity Mayurbhanj District Karmi, a resident of Khunta, has taken birth as Murmu. Police told that Karmi’s husband works as a daily wage laborer in Tamil Nadu and was not aware of the incident.

According to the police, Karmi was allegedly unhappy over the birth of a second daughter and was worried about her upbringing. He mentioned this to his neighbor Mahi Murmu. The police say that Mahi did this. middlemen in the deal Worked and arranged for the buyer of the child.

After the deal was finalized, Karmi sold the eight-month-old girl to Phoolmani and Akhil Marandi, residents of Bipracharanpur, for Rs.800. When the girl’s father Musu Murmu returned from Tamil Nadu and asked about his second daughter, the wife claimed that the girl had died. His neighbor told him about selling the baby girl. Musu Murmu lodged a complaint with the Khunta police station on Monday when the girl could not be traced.

Taking immediate action in the matter, the police arrested Musu’s wife, the couple who bought the baby girl and the middleman on Tuesday. Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) Battula Gangadhar told that the woman had gone to the market with her child, but returned alone. He said that when the villagers asked about the girl, Karmi told that she had died.

The SP said that the police have taken the girl back from the couple and sent her to a child care home. He said, ‘We have registered a case under section 370 (human trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code against all the people involved in this case, including the mother.’

