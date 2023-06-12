In order to pressurize her to talk obscenely, the madman uploaded objectionable photos of the girl on social media, FIR

Bareilly: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a crazy young man uploaded obscene photos of the girl on a porn site. Also sent to the girl’s friends and relatives. The victim girl filed a case against the unknown in the police station. Police started investigating the matter. The help of cyber cell is being taken. The victim girl told that the messages of the accused are coming to her continuously. He is pressurizing her to talk obscenely every time. This has made her tense and very scared.

Message done by creating fake ID on Instagram

A girl resident of the city’s Baradari police station area told that on June 9, a person uploaded her obscene photo on a porn site. He came to know about this when the person started sending photos to his companions and relatives. The accused messaged the girl on Instagram by creating a fake ID. The girl got upset and blocked him, then started messaging by creating another fake ID.

pressured to talk obscenely

Distressed, the girl told the whole thing to her family members. After this, Tahrir was given against the accused in Baradari police station. The girl also showed the screenshot of the message sent on Instagram to the police. Baradari police has registered an FIR against the unknown after investigation. The victim told that the messages of the accused are continuously coming to her. He is pressurizing her to talk obscenely every time. Due to this, she has come under a lot of stress. She is very scared. The police have started investigating the matter.

Report – Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly