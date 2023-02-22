In Orenburg, a case was opened after the death of a man who slipped on the street

February 22, 2023, 17:15 – BLiTZ – News

On behalf of the prosecutor of the Orenburg region, Ruslan Medvedev, an audit was carried out on the implementation of legislation regarding the maintenance of the road network in winter. Based on its results, a criminal case was initiated under the article on the performance of work or the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of life or health safety. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the regional prosecutor’s office.

The department recalled that the municipal state-owned enterprise “Improvement and Landscaping” is obliged to clear snow and ice from urban facilities in Orenburg, including public transport stops, pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, stairs and slopes.

At the same time, on January 25 and 26, at the bus stop and on the sidewalk, two citizens slipped and received serious bodily injuries. One of the victims died in the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office clarified that a criminal case was initiated against the MKU “BiOz”. Its course and results are taken under control by the regional prosecutor.

Earlier it was reported that in Bashkiria, a pensioner slipped on the ice, fell off the bridge and crashed to his death.

It is known that everything happened in Ufa on the Shumavtsovsky bridge. According to one witness, the pedestrian roads in this place have not been cleaned for a long time, and therefore a thick layer of ice and snow has formed.

