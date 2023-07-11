In Palamu, the girlfriend along with the brothers killed the lover, buried the dead body in the ground

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee : A case of a girlfriend killing her lover and burying the dead body in the ground along with her brothers has come to light in Barsaiyata village located in Patan police station area of ​​Palamu. On the one hand, the police is taking legal action in the presence of the magistrate to remove the dead body from the ground. At the same time, the girlfriend and her brothers have been arrested.

The deceased Nayan was only 19 years old

The deceased Nayan Kumar Singh was only 19 years old. He was a resident of Chhatarpur in Palamu. According to sources, his love affair with his girlfriend was going on before marriage, which continued even after marriage. Even after the marriage of the girlfriend in Chhatishgarh’s Raipur, both of them used to meet. This illegal relationship became the reason for the murder.

how was the murder

If sources are to be believed, when Nayan Kumar Singh came to know that his girlfriend has come from Chhatishgarh to her maternal home Barsaiyata, he also reached there to meet her. When girlfriend’s brother came to know about this, he inquired, then the girlfriend told her brother that she had relations with Nayan before marriage, but now he is blackmailing her by showing fear of it, after making a plan, the girlfriend and her brothers killed Nayan. After killing, the dead body was buried in the ground.

How the murder mystery was solved

On June 22, Nayan’s family members lodged a case of his missing in Chhatarpur police station, the police registered the case and started investigating Nayan’s disappearance. In this sequence, the police came to know about his illegal love affair. Police research revealed that the girlfriend had come to the village a few days ago and has now gone to her in-laws house in Chhatishgarh, the police team caught the girlfriend from Chhatishgarh on the basis of suspicion and after questioning, she revealed all the secrets. The girlfriend confessed to the police that she along with her brothers had killed him and buried the body in the forest after being upset with his ex-boyfriend Nayan’s habit of blackmailing him. The police have arrested the accused.

