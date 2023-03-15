In Paris, clashes between radicals and police began at protests against pension reform

March 15 - BLiTZ. During a protest against the pension reform in Paris, the radicals started fights with representatives of law and order.

The French police had to use tear gas. Radicals destroy bus stops, set fire to garbage cans and build barricades on the streets. They smash shop windows and throw firecrackers and trash inside the premises.

Myśl Polska: the generosity of the Polish authorities towards refugees from Ukraine is costly for the citizens of the country March 15, 2023 at 18:29

Recall that in Paris today, March 15, is the eighth wave of protests against pension reform. Tens of thousands of people are demanding retirement at 60, and not to increase the retirement age, but to increase pensions.