In Patna, a sand laden tractor trampled a bike rider, then dragged him across half the flyover

A tractor coming from the wrong side first trampled the bike rider on the flyover located in Rajendra Nagar of Patrakar Nagar police station area late on Saturday night and then dragged him across half the flyover. When the tractor did not move due to the bike and the young man being trapped in the tractor, the driver fled from the spot.

ruptured hydrocele and fractured spinal cord

In the accident, bike rider salesman Dilip Kumar Jha’s hydroseal burst and spinal cord was broken. Apart from this, there has also been a serious head injury. When the eyes of the passengers passing by late night fell on the young man trapped in the tractor, immediately this information was given to the police of the local police station and then dial 112 was called.

The condition of the young man is still critical

After getting the information, the police of the traffic station reached the spot. From where the tractor was seized and brought to the police station. The police of the traffic station admitted the injured youth to a private hospital in the Kankarbagh police station area, where his condition remains critical. The injured youth is a resident of Jakjamal of Sahdei old block of Vaishali.

Patna: After raids in four states in eight days, 4 arrested for getting married by taking money on fake notary

Dinkar Golambar tractor was going from the wrong side at high speed

According to the information, the sand-laden tractor driver was going from the wrong side of Patrakar Nagar police station area towards Dinkar Golambar late on Saturday night. Meanwhile, bike rider Dilip Kumar Jha Dinkar was coming from Golambar towards Patrakar Nagar. Meanwhile, the tractor dragged him far away while trampling him.