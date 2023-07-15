In Patna, before August 15, vehicles will ply on JP Ganga path till Gaighat, super structure work completed

Pramod Jha, Patna. Before August 15, vehicles will fill up till Gai Ghat in JP Ganga Path. The super structure was prepared on the remaining one span near Gaighat. Now the finishing work is in the final stage. There is a problem of 300 square meters of land in the approach road being built near the Gai Ghat on the JP Ganga path. Recently, during the visit of CM to JP Ganga Path, the problem of land is being resolved from his level. When it is operational, people will do the work of climbing from the landing approach road only. According to the experts, on Saturday, the work of molding the slab on the remaining one span was done. In this way, the concrete work was completed on the remaining one span near Gai Ghat.

Will get relief on starting

With the opening of JP Ganga Path up to Gai Ghat, people will be able to travel from Digha to Gai Ghat in 20 to 25 minutes. With the preparation of an alternative route, people will get relief from the problem of traffic jam in Ashok Rajpath while coming and going from Gandhi Maidan to Gai Ghat. When the JP Ganga Path is ready till Gai Ghat, there will be facility of commuting up to 12.5 kms. At present, there is facility of commuting from Digha to PMCH only in 7.7 kms.

land problem in making approach road

According to the experts, connectivity road is being prepared for climbing on JP Ganga Path near Gai Ghat. The land of the Judicial Academy is coming in the construction of the approach road. There is difficulty due to non-availability of this land. 300 square meters of land is required for the construction of the approach road. The source said that the acquisition of land has to be resolved from the CM level.

People will climb the JP Ganga path from the approach road that descends

For the time being, people will climb the JP Ganga path from the approach road being constructed to get down from the JP Ganga Path near Gai Ghat. This decision has been taken due to the problem of land in the construction of the approach road for climbing. Only the work of bitumen is left on the approach road. This work will be completed soon. The pitching work of elevated road from PMCH to Gai Ghat is in the final stage.

