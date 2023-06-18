In Patna MR’s wife was first made unconscious and tied and thrown under the bed, then looted jewelery worth lakhs

Criminals have executed a major incident in road number four located in Jayaprakash Nagar of Rajiv Nagar police station area of ​​Patna. The incident took place between 9:30 am to 10 am on Sunday. Two criminals first hit the lonely woman in the house with a sharp weapon on her head and made her unconscious. After this, both the criminals tied the hand-feet and mouth of the woman with a cloth in an unconscious state and pushed her under the bed. After taking the woman hostage, both the criminals searched the entire room one by one and fled with jewelery and cash worth more than three lakh rupees. The incident came to light when husband Aman Singh returned home from the salon.

Wife was lying unconscious under the bed

As soon as he entered the room, his eyes went near the bed, then he saw that wife Anchala Singh was lying unconscious under the bed. The husband untied the clothes tied in the hands, feet and mouth of the wife. After this, sprinkling water on him brought him to his senses, after which the wife informed about the whole incident. As soon as the information about the case was received, the police of Rajiv Nagar police station reached the spot. DSP also reached the spot.

Husband and brother-in-law had gone to park the car in AG Colony

Aman Singh told that I and my younger brother had gone to AG Colony to park the car at 9 am. Younger brother had gone by bike and I had gone with the car. After parking the car from there, both the brothers started returning home by bike. While returning home, both the brothers went to the saloon. I called my wife several times from the salon itself, but she did not pick up the phone. I thought she must be busy with some work. When I reached home from the salon at around 10 am, I saw that the wife was unconscious and someone had tied her hands, legs and mouth with a cloth.

Criminals carried out the incident by doing Reiki

The injured woman Anchala told that both the criminals knew that my husband and brother-in-law had left the house. It would not have been even five minutes and there was a sound of opening of the wardrobe in my other room. I thought it would be my husband or brother-in-law. As soon as I went to the room, I saw two people carrying gunny bags and wearing masks. By the time I asked something, both of them pressed their mouths and brought them to the other room and started fighting. When I protested, they attacked me on the head with a sharp weapon, due to which I fainted. After this, both the criminals tied my hands, feet and mouth with a cloth and pushed me under the bed. The injured woman told that both had done Reiki before the incident and entered the house as soon as my husband and brother-in-law left the house.

Landlord PN Jha told that around ten o’clock in the morning other tenants living in the house were complaining to me about low voltage. The tenants were complaining about the voltage to the electricity department and were asking to rectify the problem when Aman came running and said that the criminals had taken my wife hostage and looted all the jewelery and cash from the house. Not only this, some expensive items were also taken away. When everyone went to his room, he saw that all the furnishings of the room were scattered and Aman’s wife Anchala was very scared and scared.

Police scrutinized CCTV footage around the house

The police of Rajiv Nagar police station told that the matter has been informed. The police of the police station had also reached the spot along with senior officers. Inquiries have been made and the CCTV footage around the house is being scrutinised. Both the accused had put their bike away and came near the house on foot and left on foot after committing the incident. After some distance, both the accused absconded with the bike.

