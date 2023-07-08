In Patna, Shilpa Shetty expressed her desire to eat litti-chokha, when she was advised to drink sattu too, know what she said.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty reached Patna on Friday. A huge crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the inauguration of the showroom of Kalyan Jewelers in Anisabad on Friday. Thousands of fans applauded as she interacted with the general public during the inauguration. welcomed him from He first communicated with the people there in Bhojpuri.

Shilpa Shetty’s Bhojpuri stole the show

When Shilpa Shetty asked people on the stage – ‘Ka haal ba aur kaison bani rahua log’, people also replied in Bhojpuri. She further said that she has come to Patna earlier also and she has come after a long gap. Just like Bihar is near its heart in the map of India, in the same way Bihar is very close to his heart. He praised the people of Bihar a lot.

expressed desire to eat litti-chokha and magahi paan

Shilpa Shetty talked about tasting the popular Bihari dishes Litti-Chokha and Magahi Paan before leaving. At the same time, the people present there also advised him to drink sattu, on which he promised to drink it next time.

Inauguration of New Showroom

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra inaugurated the brand new showroom of the company. The showroom presents a wide range of exquisite jewelery designs from Kalyan Jewelers and offers customers a great shopping experience in a world-class ambience. The company is continuously expanding its brand footprint and its operations in this region to accelerate its growth journey and reach its customers easily. This is the third showroom of Kalyan Jewelers in Bihar.

