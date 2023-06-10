In Patna, stealing a phone worth forty thousand and selling it in 4000, 7 vicious people arrested, mobile worth Rs 5 lakh also recovered

Patna. Railway Police has busted a big gang stealing mobiles of railway passengers. Taking major action, GRP and RPF have arrested seven people including the leader of the gang. A minor is also included in these and after the arrest of the same minor, the railway police reached the rest of the gang members and 35 stolen mobiles were recovered. On Saturday, Rail SP Amrtendu Shekhar Thakur gave information about this matter in a press conference. He told that

35 to 40 thousand phone in three to four thousand

Teams of Patna Junction GRP, Rajendranagar GRP and Rajendranagar RPF raided various hotels and platforms including those near Patna Junction and Rajendranagar Terminal and arrested them. All of them have studied from matriculation to intermediate. Rail SP Amrtendu Shekhar Thakur told that these people steal mobiles worth 30 to 35 thousand and sell them for three to four thousand. The arrested mobile phones will be verified from their local police station. 35 branded mobiles worth five lakh have been recovered from their hideout. Along with this, five satchel bags, one trolley bag and three watches have been recovered.

Victims will get mobile after release order

Among those arrested are Rashan Kumar, a minor, Nitish Kumar of Bhagalpur, Vicky Kumar of Saran, Balendra Ram of Muzaffarpur, Vijay Kumar Sah of Banka and Aminesh Kumar of Bettiah, a minor, resident of Malsalami in Patna City. Rail SP said that after giving the copy of the FIR by the victims, the mobile holders will have to bring a release order from the court. After getting the release order, the railway police will verify the ID card, half card or other identity card and give it.

The gang has stolen more than 150 mobiles

This group of fours lives on the platform as passengers. He takes the ticket and boards the train. Sits on the seat of women and elders. Talks to them, then on seeing Maika, after slipping away with the mobile, after turning off the mobile, puts it in the pittu bag. This group is active for the last several months. More than 150 mobiles have been stolen.

As soon as the police got caught, the minor uttered everyone’s name

According to the information received, the team formed was continuously raiding various railway stations. Meanwhile, during checking on Rajendranagar terminal platform number one, the railway police caught a minor roaming in a suspicious condition. He was interrogated and taken into confidence and brought to the police station. After this, the minor spit out everyone’s names one by one. Two costly mobiles of the branded company were recovered from him. Then the police raided the hotel rooms near Patna Junction and Rajendranagar Terminal and recovered 35 mobiles.

The kingpin used to deal with stolen ration mobiles

Railway Police has recovered a backpack from near the ration. This bag belongs to female passenger Preeti Kumari going from Jasidih to Prayagraj in 123364 Vibhuti Express on 8th June. SBI’s checkbook and passbook were in his bag. They have been informed about this. According to the Railway Police, Ration gets mobiles sold by his friends. Builds a circle around the station. Its members sell mobile phones between three to four thousand on the pretext of not having the money for the ticket.