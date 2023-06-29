In Patna, the car crossed the divider at a speed of 100 and collided with the vehicles, the young man was stuck in the car for three hours.

Patna. On Thursday late evening around 7.30 pm, a Swift car was going towards Golambar by coming from a sharp turn and playing a song in a loud voice. During this, a tempo driver tried to turn his vehicle near the cut near Patna High Court. But the driver of the Swift car could not apply the brakes and directly collided with the flower pot on the divider and then collided with the car and bike on the other flank. After this sudden accident, the movement of vehicles stopped in both the flanks and a large number of people gathered. Four youths were suffering in injured condition inside the Swift car and the woman and man riding on the bike were unconscious due to falling on the road. People somehow sent them both to the hospital in a private car for treatment.

Both legs of a young man got stuck in the lower part of the car

Due to the damage in the front of the Swift car, four youths got trapped in it. But people broke open the doors of two youths who were sitting on the front seat with their belts on and kicked them out. Along with this, another youth sitting on the back seat was also taken out. But both the legs of a young man named Utsav got stuck in the lower part of the car. If pulled out, both the legs of the young man could be amputated. Due to the push, one seat had moved back and both the legs of Utsav were stuck under it. He was bleeding due to the explosion of his head.

Police arrived in half an hour after getting the information and an ambulance car after an hour

Due to the incident, there was a situation of jam in Bailey Road. Because of this, it took half an hour for the Kotwali police to reach after getting the information. While four ambulances somehow reached the spot after an hour. During this, first aid was given to Utsav’s head in an ambulance and water bottles were offered. Simultaneously, oxygen was being given by wearing a mask. The police team had also reached with two Tochan vehicles.

Took more than an hour to find the cutter

Now the cutter is being searched so that the trapped leg can be pulled out. After about an hour, the youth of the adjacent garage arranged for the cutter and also arrived with hammer and chisel. However, being a petrol car, the cutter could not be used much and then with the help of a chisel and hammer, the lower part of the car was slowly broken and Utsav’s leg was taken out around 10.30 am. Although his legs were also injured and he was unable to walk. After this he was kept in an ambulance and then admitted to the hospital for treatment. The role of Akash, Gaurav etc. youths present there after the road accident was commendable. Along with this, passers-by also showed humanity and helped in taking the injured out of the car and taking them to the hospital.

One lane closed, traffic diverted

Due to this incident, the lane leading from Income Tax Golambar to the striking mode was closed and relief work was carried out. During this, vehicles going towards Bailey Road were diverted from Income Tax Golambar towards Veerchand Patel Path. At the same time, the vehicles going towards Income Tax Golambar from the striking turn were slowly taxed. During this, a long line of vehicles had formed on both the flanks, which became normal only after 10.30. Due to this incident, people also had to face a lot of trouble.

time line

7.30 pm – Swift car broke the divider and reached the other flank and collided with Honda City car and bike.

8 o’clock – the police arrived with the force

8.30- Four ambulances, one fire engine and two fire tenders also reached

8.35-cutter arranged and student evacuation process started

10.30 am- Both the legs of the student were taken out and sent to the hospital for treatment.