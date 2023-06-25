In Patna, the relatives of the four licensees died, holding their arms, 62 gunmen have more than two weapons.

Patna. There has been a sudden increase in Harsh firing incidents in Bihar. People are waving old and new weapons in public. People are losing their lives in harsh firing. The weapons used in the Harsh firing are causing trouble for the police, because many of the people in whose names the arms licenses are issued have passed away years ago. In fact, according to the rules, after the death of the licensee, it is mandatory for the relatives to deposit the license and weapon in the concerned authority, but government statistics show that there are four people in Patna who have died and the license and weapon issued in their name Don’t know yet.

No more than two weapons allowed

Keeping in view the increasing incidents of joyous firing on the occasion of marriage, according to section 3 of the Ordnance Amendment Act 2019, a ban was imposed on keeping more than two weapons for a common citizen. The licensee was given a chance to surrender the third firearm within a year. The order to deposit the third weapon was issued on January 30 last. Even after the new law of one person one license and maximum two weapons, there are four such people in Patna district who are not in this world, but have more than two weapons in their name.

62 people in Patna have more than two weapons

In Patna district, ordinary citizens have deposited more than 600 third arms in shops, while some have sold them to licensees. During the investigation in Patna district, 62 people have been identified, who still have more than two weapons. After the strictness of the administration, only five people have surrendered the third weapon. There are five licensees of the National Rifle Association, who have been allowed more than two weapons. A notice has been issued to dedicate the third weapon by making a list of the remaining 52 people. Now out of 52 people, there are four such people who have not lived in this world.

Action will be taken after July 10

The most important thing is that even after retiring from the Indian Administrative Service, four people have kept more than two weapons with them. In this regard, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh says that the provision of Arms Act has been strictly followed in Patna district. In the process of depositing the third weapon, after the notice, advertisements have been published in the newspapers. On July 10, the District Magistrate was asked to appear in the court, those who do not present their case, their license will be cancelled.