In Patna, the young man refused to join the business of smack, ganja and brown sugar, then the accomplice shot him.

In Patna’s Patliputra police station area, a young man shot and injured his own companion in Sarpanch Gali, located in Gosai Tola. The incident took place late on Saturday night when the injured person had returned home after driving an auto. During this, there was an argument between the two and the youth opened fire on the auto driver. The bullet hit the auto driver’s shoulder, causing him to fall on the spot. After this, the local people and relatives admitted the injured person to PMCH. According to the information, this whole incident happened regarding the business of smack, ganja and brown sugar.

relative shot

The one who shot 21-year-old Suraj Kumar alias Fudna, the injured auto driver, is none other than Sanjay Natu, a relative living in the locality. His condition is out of danger. The house of both is nearby. Suraj has made Sanjay an accused in the fard statement. Patliputra Thanedar SK Shahi told that Sanjay is absconding. The police is trying to trace him from his family members. Sanjay has gone to jail many times. Suraj has also gone to jail for selling ganja and smack.

Sanjay wanted to involve Suraj again in the drug trade

According to the information received, both Sanjay and Suraj used to do business of selling drugs earlier. In the business, both have already been jailed. Police said that Sanjay was recently released from jail and started doing business again, but Suraj bought his own auto after leaving the jail and started driving it. After leaving the jail, Sanjay came to know that Sooraj had left the business. After repeated refusal of Sooraj, Sanjay said that the result would not be good.

First there was a scuffle and then shot

Police told that Sanjay was standing in Sarpanch Gali near Suraj’s house late on Saturday night. Late at night, as soon as Suraj reached home with an auto, Sanjay stopped him and said why did you leave the business. Told you not to get involved in this business again. After hearing all this, Suraj said that I will not do wrong things anymore. After this, a tussle started between Sanjay and Sooraj. The matter increased so much that there was a fight between the two and during this Sanjay fired at Sooraj. People informed the police. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured auto driver Suraj to PMCH. Suraj, who was injured, has accused Sanjay of firing in his statement.