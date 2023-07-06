In Patna, three youths riding a bike jumped in the air and fell into the drain due to a high speed car collision, the situation is critical

A horrific road accident took place in Bihar’s capital Patna on late Wednesday night. It is being told that a car traveling at a speed of more than 100 km per hour hit a Pulsar 220 bike from the front at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday night near Bharat Indian Gas Agency of Rajiv Nagar drain. Due to this, three bike-borne youths, Gaya Ram, Jatan Kumar and Deepu, fell into the drain after jumping about five feet in the air, while the car driver fled from there. After the accident, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed. However, local shopkeeper Pappu Kumar and others somehow pulled all three out of the drain.

Injured kept wandering on the road for 20 minutes

Local people told that the three injured persons kept lying on the road for more than 20 minutes. Meanwhile, on getting information about the incident, the police of Rajiv Nagar police station reached with an ambulance and all three were admitted to PMCH. The injured Gaya Ram is originally from Motihari, while Deepu and Jatan Kumar are residents of Darbhanga. The age of all three is around 25-30 years. The legs, waist and hands of all the three youths have been badly broken and there have been deep injuries in the head and other organs as well. His Pulsar bike was also badly damaged.

All three were returning home to Patel Nagar after closing the salon in Ramnagari

Regarding the incident, it is being told that Gaya Ram, Jatan and Deepu work in a salon located in Ramnagari. All three of them were returning to their residence at Patel Nagar via Rajiv Nagar Nala after completing their work. Meanwhile, a car coming from the opposite direction near Bharat Indane Gas Agency hit his bike from the front.

