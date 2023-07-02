In Phulwarisharif, Patna, a young man angrily hit the glass, died due to excessive bleeding

In Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwarisharif police station area of ​​the capital Patna, a young man hit himself in the mirror in a fit of anger. Due to this, he died due to excessive bleeding due to the cut of his hand. This entire matter was captured in the CCTV footage. However, earlier it was feared that someone had killed him by cutting off his hand with a weapon and threw the dead body.

According to the information, the police had recovered the dead body of a 20-year-old youth late on Saturday night in Mitra Mandal Colony. His hand was chopped off. Due to this, it was suspected that the young man was murdered after cutting his hand with a sharp weapon and the dead body was thrown away. The youth has been identified as Prince Kumar. Ajit Kumar, a resident of Panal village of Bihta, had taken a rented house in Mitra Mandal Colony. Where he has a son Prince and two daughters. Both daughters study while Prince has opened a clothes shop. Prince also used to work as a driver. Prince’s sister told the police that the brother left the house at 11 am on Saturday but did not come home till evening. His shop was also closed in the rain. In the evening, people saw his brother’s dead body on an empty ground some distance behind the shop.

Bihar: Preparation for elections in JDU intensifies, CM Nitish Kumar will meet party MPs for three days from today

However, a CCTV came to light late at night, in which it is seen that Prince hits his hand in the glass door of a salon shop and then runs away from there. In this case, the police say that Prince Kumar himself hit his hand hard in the mirror in a salon shop, due to which his hand was cut. After cutting his hand, he ran to save his life and fell some distance before the house, he died due to excessive bleeding. SHO Phulwari Safir Alam says that the young man must have been very drunk or for some other reason he was angry and hit his hand on the mirror. On the other hand, further action will be taken after the statements of the relatives of the deceased are received and after the FIR is registered.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7V7fnTKsxc)