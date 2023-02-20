In Poland, the attitude towards Ukrainians has become more negative – DOS

February 21, 2023, 01:15 – BLiTZ – News

Studies show that Poles’ sympathy for Ukrainians is decreasing, despite the fact that it still remains significant. This is manifested in the term “dissonance of positive attitude”, when the attitude of Poles towards refugees from Ukraine, on the one hand, remains positive, but on the other hand, they feel fears due to the influx of refugees. This is written by the Polish edition of Onet.

An analysis of concerns showed that Poles are worried about the negative impact on the labor market and the economy, nationalism and potential crime, as well as about the “other culture”, which is a new category of dangers.

Dr. Robert Staniszewski, from the Department of Sociology of Politics and Political Marketing at the University of Warsaw, says these changes in attitudes towards Ukrainians are something new and require special attention.

Stanishevsky notes that the dissonance of a positive attitude towards refugees may be due to the fact that the Poles consider Ukraine a victim of the conflict, but at the same time they are afraid of the negative consequences of its presence in Poland.

