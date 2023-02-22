February 22, 2023, 15:42 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland after visiting Ukraine. His visit is official and is aimed at confirming military assistance to Ukraine and promising full US support until the end of the armed conflict. NDP columnist Marek Gala writes about this.

Poland also offered to establish permanent US military bases on its territory.

According to General Waldemar Skrzypczak, it is possible that Andrzej Duda’s proposal to create a permanent US military base in Poland will be approved by Biden. However, according to the author of the article, the deployment of bases in Poland can humiliate the Polish army and recognize it as unable to defend its borders.

In addition, many countries are no longer afraid of the United States and American military bases on their territory are being attacked. The author also points to an increase in crime and drug trafficking in US military deployments.

In conclusion, the author expresses fears about the loss of Poland’s sovereignty and the decline of statehood under the external control of foreign military contingents and weak political leadership.

The US-imposed pseudo-doctrine of the exclusiveness of a certain nation is a destabilizing element in the conflict, which we see in Ukraine, and not a sign of friendship and alliance.

“The US has no friends or allies, they only care about profit. Our leadership, apparently, is far from understanding this simple truth, therefore it joyfully and confidently leads us into the abyss, ”the author sums up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.