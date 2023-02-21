In Poland, they announced the collapse of the apple market due to a ban on exports to Russia

Polish apples can be bought in new export countries: Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, India or Colombia. Soon they will appear in Indonesia and Malaysia. However, new markets do not compensate for the losses caused by the ban on exports to Russia, where up to a million tons of these fruits were shipped annually, said Miroslav Maliszewski, head of the Polish Horticultural Union.

“We expect help from the authorities, both Polish and the European Union (EU), he admitted in an interview with Interia February 17.

He warns that in the current conditions, more and more gardeners decide to uproot trees whose fruits cannot be sold.

“The Polish apple market has already collapsed. The main reason for this is the ban on trade with Russia, which has been buying huge quantities of these fruits from us for decades. This was our chance, which we used to the maximum. Our entire sector was based on this market. We were the largest importer of apples in the world,” he added.

Maliszewski noted that Polish farms have excellent equipment, trade and logistics companies are also well equipped. People have knowledge and experience. And no one wants to destroy all this potential.

