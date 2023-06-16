In Pratapgarh, on the demand of dowry, the wedding pavilion became an arena, the relatives of the girl tied the groom to a tree.

Lucknow : A surprising incident has come to light in Pratapgarh district of UP. The bridegroom who arrived with the wedding procession was tied to a tree. Along with this, many wedding processions were also taken hostage. The groom wearing a sherwani was tied with a rope to a tree in the open and then thrashed. The matter increased so much that the police had to come. The police have taken the groom into custody.

It is alleged that in the midst of marriage rituals, the groom started demanding dowry. The family members of the bride got angry on this matter. The groom is locked in the police station and both the families are present in the police station. Panchayat has been added for the conclusion of the case.

In fact, on the evening of June 14, 2023, the marriage procession of Ram Kishore Verma’s daughter had come from Purva village of Sakra Loda in district Jaunpur in Harkhpur village of Mandhata Kotwali of Pratapgarh. The groom Amarjeet Verma’s son Ramsingh Verma had reached Sakra village with a procession. In the evening, the ritual of Dwar Puja was completed. Preparations were going on for its Jaimala program when there was a dispute between the bride and groom’s side. There was a scuffle between the gharati and the baraatis, shoes and slippers started running.

The bridegroom was tied to the bed, the baraatis were taken hostage

The gharatis beat up the baraatis, took them hostage and tied the groom to a tree outside the house with a rope, also assaulted him and informed the police about the matter. As soon as Mandhata police station in-charge Pushparaj Singh reached the village along with other policemen, he saw that the groom dressed in sherwani was tied to a tree. The bride’s family told that in the midst of the rituals, the groom started demanding dowry.

the groom was brought to the police station

The police freed the groom Amarjeet tied to the tree and brought him to the police station and put him in the lockup. The groom’s father, companions and others kept going round the police station to meet him, but the police did not allow anyone to meet him. Station in-charge Pushparaj Singh says that people from both sides are in the police station.

However, no solution has been found between them. It is learned that the groom had demanded dowry and his friends had also misbehaved with someone. After this the matter escalated and there was a fight between the two sides. The groom was tied to a tree and beaten. We are explaining both the sides.

