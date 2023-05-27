In Prayagraj, the electricity officer had to ask for a costly bribe, the department took cognizance of the viral video, the accused was suspended

Lucknow : Demanding bribe from a businessman of Prayagraj city in the name of NOC cost the electrical safety officer dearly. After the video went viral on Twitter, Director Electrical Safety Directorate Anupam Shukla took action on Friday and issued an order to suspend the accused officer with immediate effect.

Asked for bribe instead of giving NOC from businessman

In fact, the city-based assistant director of electrical safety went to the Prayagraj zone to ask for the NOC of the transformer and load, the owner of Shivam Automobile. Mukesh Kumar Verma, the electrical safety officer posted there, started demanding bribe from him. During this the victim made a video. That video was found by journalist Vinay Kumar Singh Raghuvanshi.

❗Staying silent against corruption is a sin❗My friend’s shop is Shivam Automobile which has 49 KW connection and 100 KVA transformer. For which NOC was being asked from me by the electricity department Prayagraj Electrical Safety Directorate for NOC of transformer and load pic.twitter.com/BqmV5Le7Xq

He uploaded this video demanding bribe on his Twitter account. After which, while making the video viral on social media, the users lashed out at Vidyut. Taking cognizance of the video, Anupam Shukla, director of the Directorate of Electrical Safety, ordered an inquiry.

order letter

The study of the video clip found that the allegation is prima facie true. After which Director Anupam Shukla has issued an order to suspend the accused officer with immediate effect. Along with the suspension, he has been attached to Deputy Director Electrical Security, Bareilly Region.

