In Putin’s message, they saw a part inserted at the last moment – DOS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his message to the Federal Assembly, announced the suspension of participation in START-3 and gave the command to prepare for the resumption of nuclear tests. The speech of the head of state was analyzed by the authors of “MK”.

Putin recalled the successes achieved in the economy, noting that Russia is entering a new cycle of economic growth, where the production of high value-added goods comes to the fore.

The Russian leader promised that inflation in 2023 will return to the target of 4-5%, consumer demand will recover to pre-crisis levels, and loans for the real sector will become more affordable.

Putin did not discuss problems with the budget, but rather emphasized the availability of money in the country and the support of citizens. The minimum wage will rise, which will help reduce the number of welfare recipients and reduce poverty.

As for business, everything is fine, support measures are working. Putin instructed the Finance Ministry to introduce a mechanism to encourage citizens to get money out from under their mattresses and invest it in long-term savings for a future pension. Insurance coverage for voluntary pension savings was also announced.

Putin has reached out to the oligarchs, suggesting that they return to Russia and rebuild their businesses, or stay abroad on pain of asset seizure.

The head of state stressed that strategic enterprises cannot remain dependent on the governments of unfriendly countries. Putin suggested that the oligarchs not cling to the past and rebuild their business.

The President in his speech briefly touched upon issues related to the NWO, without providing a detailed analysis of the current situation. Instead, he talked about what preceded the start of the NWO and accused the West of deploying army bases and biological laboratories near the borders of the Russian Federation and pumping Ukraine with weapons.

According to the head of state, the conclusion suggests itself that the special operation can continue for a long time: Putin proposed the creation of a state fund that will help military personnel and their families.

Many experts drew attention to the unusual order of the president’s speech in his Address. First, Putin spoke for about 30 minutes about relations with the West, then moved on to economic and social issues.

At the end, Putin suddenly announced the suspension of the START-3 Treaty and said that the United States was preparing new nuclear weapons and planning to test them. At the same time, he stressed that Russia will not be idle and is ready to conduct its own tests if the United States also conducts its own.

Obviously, most of the Address was prepared in advance, and this part was added at the last moment when Putin tried to respond to Biden’s unannounced visit to Kyiv and anticipate his speech in Warsaw. The president turned out to be right in his calculations, because the suspension of the START-3 Treaty became the main topic in the world media.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly, the main topic of which was the Russian NWO.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

