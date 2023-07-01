In Ranchi, a young man was cut into four pieces with a sharp weapon, then thrown in different places.

The police of Mandar police station of Ranchi district have identified the dead body found in Hatma forest on June 27 and the head found in the well on June 29. At the same time, the accused of murder has also been arrested and the whole case has been disclosed. The deceased has been identified as Sohan Bhagat alias Sohan Gaderi (45), a resident of Malti in Mandar. He was killed by Albert Ekka (58) of the village on the suspicion of illicit relationship. The police have arrested him.

At his instance, three pieces of Sohan Bhagat’s dead body including the stick and leg used in the murder were recovered from different places. The police have also recovered the bicycle which he used to throw the body parts. The accused has confessed to the murder before the police.

According to station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav, after the arrest of Albert Ekka, the lower part of Sohan Bhagat’s body was recovered from Patra corner of Mandar Bazartand on Friday at his instance. Apart from this, the weapons used in the murder, blood stained soil and clothes were also recovered.