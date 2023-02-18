In “Roskosmos” called the date of flooding of the damaged ship “Progress MS-21”

February 18, 2023, 14:18 – BLiTZ – News

The Progress MS-21 spacecraft, which was scheduled to be sunk on Saturday, will be deorbited on Sunday. This was reported in Roskosmos.

“The main operational control group of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia named after S.P. Korolev decided to de-orbit the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft on February 19,” the press service of the state corporation said in a statement.

The deorbiting of the ship, which was scheduled for today at 07:03 Moscow time, was postponed to analyze the information received. The state corporation reported that the flooding of the Progress MS-21, scheduled for February 18, was postponed to determine the reasons for its depressurization.

Today, February 18, at 05:26 Moscow time, the spacecraft undocked from the Poisk small research module of the ISS Russian segment. filming of the suspected leak on the outer skin of the truck.

The experts of the state corporation noted that after analyzing the images, Roscosmos employees did not find visual damage to the Progress MS-21.

The representative of the ISS program, Jeff Arend, said that experts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the state corporation Roscosmos are investigating the cause of the leak on the Progress cargo ship. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.