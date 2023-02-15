In Russia, 12.2 million sq. m of housing

In the first month of 2023, 12.2 million sq. m of housing, the figure was higher than last year by 18%. This was stated to journalists by the head of the Ministry of Construction Irek Fayzullin on February 15.

“Last year was a year of overcoming and searching for new solutions, which ultimately showed their effectiveness, gave and continue to give practical results – in the first month of 2023, 12.2 million square meters were put into operation. m of housing, an indicator higher than last year by 18%,” he said.

The minister stressed that it is necessary to continue working at the momentum and create conditions for productivity in this activity.

“Tools that have already been introduced into the construction industry make it possible to increase urban planning potential. Infrastructure budget loans have become a popular tool for the regions to solve this problem, the implementation of projects through which will allow the commissioning of more than 130 million square meters. m of housing,” said Fayzullin, adding that residential facilities will be provided with the necessary infrastructure.

According to him, the regions are actively involved in this work, and in order to maintain the momentum they have been working to involve land plots in the circulation and build up their urban development potential. So, in 2022, permits were issued for the construction of 48.7 million square meters. m of housing.

“The mechanism for the integrated development of territories also makes it possible to form sites for housing construction. Much attention is paid to the construction complex and its development by the president of our country, and well-established, systematic and systematic work with the government of the Russian Federation, the State Duma, the Federation Council, regions, public institutions allows the construction complex to work in a single interconnected system and achieve high results,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, on February 10, it was reported that, according to the Nash.dom.rf system, Russian developers launched multi-apartment housing projects with a total area of ​​3.4 million square meters in January 2023. m is 30% more than in the same period of 2022.

