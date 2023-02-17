In Russia, the number of deaths among children and men has increased – DOS

February 17, 2023, 11:13 – BLiTZ – News

In recent years, in Russia, the mortality statistics among children and the male population of the country is simply shocking. This was stated by journalist Yuri Pronko, transmits “Tsargrad”.

According to him, more than 30 million people have died in the country since the early 1990s. At the same time, Russian men today live much less than in Soviet times. Experts note that these statistics are related to seasonality. So, in the winter season, the majority of the male population dies most often from respiratory diseases. At the same time, summer is considered the most terrible season for children.

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation reports that among men from 35 to 40 years of age, deaths are twice as high as among women of the same age. The study showed. that at this rate of mortality in the country, only 58% of men will live to the retirement age of 65 years.

It is worth noting that, for example, in Sweden and Switzerland, 90% of men live to this age. In Russia, alcoholism, smoking, and drugs are considered the main factors of such a high mortality rate. Pronko did not rule out that hard work significantly reduces a man’s life.

At the same time, the observer cited the appalling statistics of child mortality in the country. This figure increases in the summer for children from 5 to 9 years old by 21%; from 10 to 14 years old – by 31%; from 15 to 19 years old – by 19%.

Experts propose to reduce the period of summer holidays for children, but Pronko said that, first of all, it is necessary to expand support for family leisure during the vacation period. It can be various sections, circles or interest clubs. He is convinced that children must be organized, otherwise the country risks losing its future.

