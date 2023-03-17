March 17 - BLiTZ. Ukraina.ru publishes a comic offer by Russian Roman Mozzhukhin to Vladimir Zelensky to film the continuation of the series that made a splash in Ukraine a few years ago with his participation called “Servant of the People”.

The new season, as conceived by the author, should change its name a bit.

Note that the author of the meme perfectly reflected the essence of Zelensky’s presidency, who went to the polls with the slogan from the title of the series in which he played a major role.

However, Zelensky’s presidency itself fits perfectly with the proposed title for the film’s sequel.

