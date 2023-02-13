In Russia, they proposed to allow the repair of medical equipment with non-original spare parts

Russian medical institutions may be allowed to repair equipment using non-original spare parts and components. This follows from draft order Roszdravnadzor, published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

According to the project, from September 1, 2023, Russian hospitals and clinics will be able to repair equipment manufactured abroad with non-original spare parts. Such measures are proposed to be introduced in connection with the increased risk of “further sanctions pressure” on Russia, due to which there may be interruptions in the supply of original components.

To use non-original parts, the owner of the medical equipment will need to obtain permission from their manufacturer, as well as his letter of consent confirming liability for possible harm to patients. In addition, the safety of using these components must be confirmed by tests and toxicological studies.

Prior to this, on January 24, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the production of medical equipment in the capital over the 11 months of last year increased by more than a third compared to the same period in 2021. He noted that several years ago the stake was placed on supporting the industry, including manufacturers of medical equipment and medicines.

In March 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree temporarily banning the export of medical devices from the country supplied by countries that have joined the anti-Russian sanctions. The decision was made to prevent a shortage of medical devices in the country due to restrictive measures imposed by unfriendly states.

