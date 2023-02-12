Connect with us
In Russia, they proposed to change the scheme for calculating oil prices for taxation

News

In Russia, they proposed to change the scheme for calculating oil prices for taxation

Published on

On February 12, the Russian government submitted to the State Duma a bill clarifying the average price of Russian Urals oil when calculating the tax on mining and additional income, follows from Database lower house of parliament.

The government proposed to limit the discount on Urals for taxation from April. It is noted that if in April the discount for Urals oil exceeds $34 from the average price of Brent, then the authorities calculate the MET and AIT based on the cost of Urals with a discount of $34 from Brent.

Accordingly, in May the price of Urals is taken into account as the cost of Brent minus $31, in June a discount of $28 is applied, and from July – $25.

Ministry of Finance of Russia in Telegram channel explained that the draft law contains changes in terms of the procedure for determining the quotations of Russian oil used to calculate taxes – MET, AIT and reverse excise duty on oil.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

“Such a transitional period for applying discounts to the Brent price will allow oil companies to adapt to the application of a new tax calculation procedure based on Urals quotes,” the ministry said.

On February 1, it was reported that the average cost of a barrel of Urals oil in January fell 1.7 times. In the first month of 2023, oil of this brand cost an average of $49.48 per barrel, while in January 2022 its average price was $85.64 per barrel.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
Молния ударила в голову известной статуи Христа

News

The top of the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
To Top
%d bloggers like this: