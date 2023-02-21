In Russia, they proposed to establish a mass restoration of used spare parts

Deputies of four committees of the State Duma will apply to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to create an industry of mass restoration and use of used auto parts. Izvestia has a draft letter with these initiatives addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, confirmed that it is planned to apply to the government with such a proposal. Most likely, he will be sent next week, the deputy added. He also supported the concept.

The document states: in Russia, such an industry is practically absent, and in the context of severe economic sanctions, this can become one of the main reasons for the mass failure of cars. In addition, in many foreign countries, the sector of restoration and use of used spare parts is widely developed and supported by the state.

Among the main initiatives of the deputies is to regulate the procedure for recycling cars with the reuse of spare parts; oblige car manufacturers in Russia to also engage in the restoration of components; to form requirements for such enterprises and introduce a procedure for marking updated parts.

The creation of a production facility for the restoration of used spare parts will reduce dependence on the supply of parts from abroad, emphasized Evgeny Ufimtsev, President of the RAMI. He supported the deputies’ initiatives.

Questions are raised about the reliability of such components and the manufacturability of their production, all of which can affect the safety of cars, an AvtoVAZ representative believes. However, the creation of a special industry for the restoration of parts and control can significantly reduce these risks, said Aleksey Bredikhin, director of the financial institutions rating group at ACRA.

